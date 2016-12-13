Luke Bryan Reveals Final 2017 Crash My Playa Lineup

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa is proving to be the place to be in January. The superstar has revealed the final lineup for his four-day destination festival, and the roster will now include Old Dominion, Kelleigh Bannen, Brooke Eden, Adam Craig, Lucie Silvas and DJ Rock.

The latest additions join previously-announced headliners Bryan, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town, as well as special guests Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne. The all-inclusive concert vacation will take place Jan. 19-22, 2017 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“One thing Luke and I both know how to do is bring a good time,” Shelton says in a press release announcing his headlining set. “I’m excited to join him in bringing some country music to the beaches of Mexico.”

“Crash My Playa has become one of my favorite times of the year and I couldn’t be more fired up that one of my best buds is gonna join us in 2017,” Bryan adds of Shelton. “When the two of us are in the same place you never know what can happen but I can promise you it will be a fun time!”

2017 will mark the the third-annual Crash My Playa event. Fans can choose to stay in one of eight resorts in Mexico, which each have all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, daily onsite activities, offsite adventures and excursions. Excursions include deep sea fishing, zip-lining, and ATV tours, day trips to Tulum and much more. For additional information, visit crashmyplaya.com.

40 Reasons to Love Luke Bryan