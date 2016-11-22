Maren Morris' time on the road with Keith Urban is over -- and she had a little fun while saying goodbye. During their second-to-last show together, Morris (and her drummer) pranked their tour boss during his set.

Urban's Ripcord World Tour stopped in Connecticut on Friday night (Nov. 18), and when it was time for Morris to join Urban onstage for his song "We Were Us" ... well, she didn't show up. But her drummer, Christian Paschall, did, dressed as Morris -- leather shorts, fur coat and all. Morris sang from backstage as Paschall lip-synced into a mic, and Urban hit the floor laughing.

Morris did, eventually, make her way out onstage, and Urban recovered in time to sing his part of the song -- but Paschall continued to dance around Urban's band members. Readers can press play above to watch.

Urban, Morris and fellow opening act Brett Eldredge closed out the Ripcord World Tour's North American dates on Saturday (Nov. 19) with a show in Brooklyn, N.Y. In December, Urban will head Down Under with Carrie Underwood for several shows, then return to the States to headline the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Years Eve in Nashville event with Styx, A Thousand Horses, Charlie Worsham and more. Morris, meanwhile, will begin her own headlining tour, the Hero Tour, in February.

