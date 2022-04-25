WOW. Maroon 5 is Coming to Billings at MetraPark Aug 8

WOW. Maroon 5 is Coming to Billings at MetraPark Aug 8

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark hosts dozens of concerts each year and it seems like the majority of them are usually Country or Rock acts. The Pop or Top 40 artists we usually get in Billings are typically not exactly "current" if you know what I mean. For example, Ke$sha at the fair last year. She hasn't really been relevant since 2013 yet still managed to draw over 5,000 guests, showing a demand for contemporary concerts in the Magic City.

Today (4/25), Live Nation and MetraPark announced Maroon 5 - arguably one of the most successful Top 40 bands in recent history - is coming to Billings on August 8th, 2022.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
loading...

Maroon 5 in Billings, August 8th at 7:30 pm

The Maroon 5 2022 World Tour kicked off in Mexico City on March 30th and the summer leg of the tour wraps ups in Orlando in late August. Just a week before MontanaFair, sandwiched between tour stops in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Lincoln, NE, promoters found a way to get Maroon 5 to stop in Billings.

Image provided by MetraPark
loading...

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10 am.

Various pre-sale and Maroon 5 fan club tickets may be available earlier, but the MetraPark ticket link for the general public goes live at 10 am on Friday, April 29th. Prices were unavailable at the time of this writing.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
loading...

They've been together since high school.

The band while in high school in California in the mid-1990s, performing as Kara's Flowers. According to the Encyclopedia of World Biography, they released one album, toured briefly, and shot a video for MTV for a single titled Soap Disco. Their label dropped Kara's Flowers in 1999 and the boys went off to college. Two years later, they were back in LA and regrouped as Maroon 5. The rest, as they say, is history. The band has now sold millions and millions of albums and is one of the highest sellers of song downloads and ringtones in history (Chartmasters.org).

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: First Interstate Arena, metrapark, Summer in Billings, vip
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top