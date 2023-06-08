The Marshall Tucker Band: Infinite Road Tour 2023 Coming to Alberta Bair Theatre on July 9th, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 8, 2023 BILLINGS, MT - Alberta Bair Theatre, 103.7 The Hawk & Cat Country 102.9 is excited to welcome THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND to the stage on Sunday, July 9th, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The Marshall Tucker Band is one group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who've been "Searching' for a Rainbow" and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades. A typically rich setlist bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt sing-along "Heard It In A Love Song." and the insistent pleading of "Can't You See."

This performance is sponsored by Stockman Bank, Jane Wallace, 103.7 The Hawk & Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $75, $65, $50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Mon-Fri (10am-5pm) located at 2801 Third Avenue N.; by phone at (406) 256-6052; and on the ABT wesite at www.AlbertaBairTheatre.Org Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Plus, listen for JOSH RATH to giveaway tickets: between June 26th & June 28th on 103.7 The Hawk www.KMHK.com

