Miranda Lambert strolled into her Nashville bar and restaurant on Sunday night (June 6) and found singer Jon Pardi there, ready to dance.

The pair two-stepped on the balcony to George Strait's "Check Yes or No" while dozens of fans watched from below, most with cell phones pointed upward to capture the moment.

Pardi definitely led — and in fact, at times Lambert looks a little surprised to be swung in certain directions, struggling to keep her hat on or laughing at their choreography. Husband Brendan McLoughlin was nearby, and he and Lambert got their moment to spin around later to the Temptations' "My Girl."

While the night wasn't quite as star-studded as the soft opening event prior to Memorial Day weekend, our sources did spot Kid Rock there once again on Sunday. His bar/steakhouse sits across Broadway from Casa Rosa.

The VIP party on May 25 featured celebrity guests like Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Hardy and Lindsay Ell. Darius Rucker and the Pistol Annies performed, as did Lambert with her husband, singing "Summer Night" from the move Grease.

Sunday night may have gotten the better of Lambert, however. The next morning she shared a photo of her husband holding Sonic, which he brought home to help with a hangover. He'd just gotten back from the gym, she says.

Instagram/MirandaLambert