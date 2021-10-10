Brighten Up Your Billings Workday with Edible Arrangements

Looking for something delicious that will brighten up your workday or surprise that favorite person in your life? How about something beautiful that's also a tasty treat?

Cat Country 102.9 is giving you a chance to win a fresh fruit bouquet from Edible Arrangements every Friday with Johnny V.

We’ve all heard of Edible Arrangements, and they are now in Billings at 1110 Broadwater Avenue. With everything from party platters to berry boxes to made-to-order treats, all created with fresh, delicious fruit and indulgent chocolate.

Edible Arrangements is your one-stop-shop for catering, gifts, or even a quick personal indulgence.

Enter to win an Edible Arrangements gift card, and every Friday afternoon we'll select a winner to Brighten Up Their Workday from Cat Country 102.9.

The perfect pairing is now in bloom. Introducing, FruitFlowers from Edible Arrangements. Their chic take on this classic, winning combination will have you shine as the star gift-giver of any celebration. Featuring juicy, fresh strawberries, coated in rich gourmet chocolate, and stunning bouquets, FruitFlowers delivers timeless style with modern taste. Visit your local Edible store or order today for curbside pickup.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America