How Would Montana Karens Behave Poorly Around the State?

I got to admit that I have a problem. Not a "let me speak to your manager" kind of problem. But, I am kind of addicted to watching "Karen videos." I cannot get enough of watching people behaving badly. Thankfully, since the pandemic began, there has been an endless supply of videos showing REAL Karens in the wild.

What is a "Karen?" Have you been living under a rock?

According to Urban Dictionary, a "Karen" is defined as:

Middle aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected.

Montana is no stranger to the wrath of Karen. But, with Montana being such a big state, Karens may tend to have different reasons to "speak to the manager" depending on what part of the state they are in.

For example:

Missoula Karen

The Missoula Karen can be found riding her bike down the street, instead of using the bike path. She lectures anyone she finds eating meat, even though she is clearly not vegetarian. And she loves harassing the manager at the Good Food Store about not carrying a certain brand of Quinoa.

Jupiterimages

Helena Karen

Helena Karen is so bored that the thought of ruining someone's day gives her purpose. She can be found picketing daily on the steps of the state capitol, regardless of what the subject of the demonstration is about. All while driving her new VW diesel, because it is "better for the environment."

Rawpixel

Great Falls Karen

There are plenty of reasons for Great Falls Karen to complain. Great Falls Karen has no problem scowling at Air Force servicemen and women, easily telling them to "GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM." Great Falls Karen can likely be found complaining to the manager of the Wal-Mart meat department for being sold out of pork belly and bacon.

Monkey Business Images Ltd

Bozeman Karen

This Karen is most likely to be the person you find taking up three parking spots with their Land Rover. The way Karen sees it, no one will park too close and possibly door ding it. Bozeman Karen complains about the influx of celebrities and Californians to town, yet she dresses like a Kardashian. You will likely find a Bozeman Karen aimlessly wandering the aisles of the local grocery store searching for a manager, who probably doesn't exist.

Big Cheese Photo

Billings Karen

Billings Karen will crush a case of Busch Light at her kid's soccer game and then challenge the coach to a leg wrestling match. She will fry bacon with her shirt off. She will throw a tantrum if the local bar isn't showing the NASCAR race. Any given business day you can find Billings Karen complaining to the county court about how long she has to wait to see the judge.

matheus ferrero via unsplash.com

Kalispell/Whitefish Karen

Well, the following video from 2020 speaks for itself.

Have any more examples of Montana Karen's? Let us know in the comments.

Our apologies if your name is Karen. We understand that you probably have not enjoyed all the publicity surrounding your name in the last few years. It's all in fun.

Lisa F. Young

