Montana U.S. Attorney Scott Twito, a Billings native and former Yellowstone County Attorney, announced on November 25 that federal prosecutors in Montana have taken action against several scammers this fall, including people accused of targeting older Montanans in Prairie and Missoula counties. The cases are part of what the Justice Department calls its largest-ever crackdown on scammers, a nationwide surge in resources against criminal scam networks and online fraud.

Twito spent 16 years as Yellowstone County Attorney before he was sworn in as Montana's interim U.S. attorney this fall. Attorney General Todd Blanche appointed him to the post, and he'll serve for 120 days or until the U.S. Senate confirms his presidential nomination.

Twito joined Blanche and other law enforcement officials in announcing the crackdown, which follows President Trump's Executive Order 14390 directing a government-wide effort against scams.

"Montana's not immune to these destructive types of scams, which is why the U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to aggressively prosecute the Transnational Criminal Organizations behind this cybercrime, alongside their local bagmen and other individual fraudsters," Twito said.

What Scam Cases Have Montana Prosecutors Taken On?

Federal prosecutors in the District of Montana pointed to four recent cases as part of the surge:

September 17: Lingwei Yang was sentenced to prison for fraud after helping run an elder fraud scheme that targeted a Missoula man. The scheme involved someone posing as a bank representative.

Lingwei Yang was sentenced to prison for fraud after helping run an elder fraud scheme that targeted a Missoula man. The scheme involved someone posing as a bank representative. September 22: David Spargo was indicted on suspicion of running a sophisticated investment fraud scheme involving several companies.

David Spargo was indicted on suspicion of running a sophisticated investment fraud scheme involving several companies. October 16: Johnae Williams was indicted in an elder fraud scheme involving a Missoula County man who was convinced to pay money to protect his bank account.

Johnae Williams was indicted in an elder fraud scheme involving a Missoula County man who was convinced to pay money to protect his bank account. November 20: Deshun Zhang pleaded guilty in an elder fraud scheme involving a Prairie County couple who were convinced to pay money to protect their identities.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

"With this surge, scammers who prey upon our citizens need to know that they will be found and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," Twito said.

Justice Department's Nationwide Anti-Scam Surge

The surge began March 6. Since then, Assistant U.S. Attorneys and Criminal Division trial attorneys have reported results in more than 85 federal districts. Justice Department prosecutors have reached milestones in more than 400 cases against more than 800 defendants, including new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts, and prison sentences.

The crackdown covers cryptocurrency investment scams, financially motivated sextortion, government imposter schemes, and other predatory schemes that have cost Americans billions of dollars, with many families losing their life savings.

How Much Money Are Americans Losing to Scams?

Gallup estimates Americans lost $68 billion to scams in 2025. The same research found that 10% of U.S. adults experienced a scam last year, either directly or through someone in their household. Nearly three in four scam victims also said the experience hurt their mental health or well-being.

Get our free mobile app

How Do I Report a Scam in Montana?

Anyone who believes they've been scammed online can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. If the victim is 60 or older, the Justice Department's National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311) can help with reporting the crime and connect victims with other resources.

Scammers have also been known to pose as the hotline itself, so if you get an unexpected call claiming to be from it, hang up and call the official number directly.

Common scams targeting Montana residents Montana officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia