Montana Two Wins Away from Little League World Series
The Billings, Montana kids are only two wins away from the Little League World Series. This, after a big win over Alaska earlier in the week. That's what Coach Scott Sears told me Wednesday morning on our Montana Talks radio show.
Sears is also a doctor at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and is coaching the Boulder-Arrowhead Little League All Stars in California this week, hoping for a shot at the Little League World Series.
You might recall the above photo, and the incredible stories, from back in 2011 when another group of kids from Billings, Montana made it all the way to the World Series. Best of luck to all the kids, coaches, and their parents.