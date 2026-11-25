When I was younger, I was a Copenhagen Long Cut guy. And at one point, I was chewing AND smoking, sometimes simultaneously. Can you say addiction? Indeed.

Eventually, when good old Cope started tearing up my lip, and I got tired of the stigma, cost, and smell of cigarettes, I quit both. I used the free nicotine gum from the Montana Quit program, and kicked the habit.

That didn't last very long. I need nicotine! Of course, I don't. Nobody needs it. But here we are.

Read More: A Very Riley Christmas - Win a $5,000 Amazon Shopping Spree

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Like millions of other people, I use Zyn.

I go through about a can a day. And if you do too, here's some fantastic news. The cans now have 20 pouches instead of 15.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The nicotine pouch industry is huge.

In the United States, about 794 million cans of Zyn were shipped in full-year 2025, up 37% from 2024, according to a CSP report. Based on Philip Morris International's 2026 trajectory, annual U.S. volumes are projected to exceed 700 million cans this year.

And Zyn is just one brand.

The nicotine display at your favorite convenience store provides an overwhelming variety of pouch options. 3mg, 6mg, 9mg, even 12mg dosages are offered, along with more flavors than you can shake a stick at.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

My guess is that Zyn wants to keep up with other brands.

Many of the Zyn imitators are cheaper, and almost all of them come with 20 pouches instead of Zyn's 15. I first noticed the fuller Zyn cans a week or so ago, thinking, "Huh, it seems like there are more in this can than usual."

This week, an email from Zyn confirmed the news that I wasn't imagining things. The new 20-pouch cans are rolling out across Montana now. You might get some of the older, 15-count cans, but here's the nice surprise... the price is knocked down considerably.

The old 15-count rolls of Zyn are now roughly $17 (depending on location/promo offers), instead of their usual $28+ price. And if your tab for a 5-can roll is closer to $30, that means you're getting one of the new 20-packs.

10 Energy Drink Flavors That Are Expected to be Discontinued Both Sporked.com and the @snachwithzach Instagram are reporting that multiple energy drink flavors will be discontinued. Here is a look at which Monster and Bang flavors are reportedly leaving. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll