More opening dates have been revealed for some of our local businesses and services, with many more expected in the upcoming weeks.

In a message posted on their Facebook page, Billings Public Library Director Gavin Woltjer announced the partnership with St. Vincent's Hospital and Billings Clinic, to provide childcare at the public library facilities, is scheduled to end on May 29.

Woltjer said that before the library reopens to the public, the staff will "undergo rigorous tasks of deep cleaning the facility and continual sanitization of the physical collection." New procedures to keep the public and library staff safe will also be implemented, including enhanced cleaning protocols, and markings throughout the library that remind guests to maintain social distancing.

While there may be changes to the reopening date if there are "new developments," Woltjer said the Billings Public Library plans to reopen on July 1. Hours will be modified during the limited capacity

During this limited capacity reopening, hours of operations will be modified:

Monday – Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

Our intention is to provide a safe working environment for our staff, volunteers, and the many visitors we welcome daily to the facility. -Gavin Woltjer, BPL Director

Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area also announced plans to reopen their facility in upcoming weeks. In a message posted on their Twitter account, Beartooth Basin said, "It's official. We're planning to open May 30."