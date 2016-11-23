Putting Up Your Christmas Tree

Everybody's got their own way of procuring a tree to decorate for Christmas each year. But if you don't have a regular spot to buy your tree, I'd suggest the lot at 717 18th St West. It's the Knights Of Columbus lot. (In front of St. Pius Church)

They have Grand Firs & Fraser Firs from 3 - 14 feet tall. The most popular 6 & 7 foot trees are all priced in th $45 - $50 dollar range. And they have 1000 trees to choose from.

Starting Friday, they will be open M-F, Noon-8 p.m. The Knights Of Columbus are a non profit organization and they support a number of local charities.

These guys sell wreaths as well as tree stands too.

They accept cash, checks and credit cards.