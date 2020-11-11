Rascal Flatts were due to perform at the 2020 CMA Awards, but had to drop out at the very last minute: One of them has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Flatts -- Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox -- shared the news of the positive COVID-19 test within the band shortly after the 2020 CMA Awards began on Wednesday night (Nov. 11). They did not specify which member has the virus.

"As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety," the band shares on Twitter. "We miss y’all and stay safe!"

Rascal Flatts, in addition to being in the night's performance lineup, are also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. The trio announced at the start of 2020 that they'll be calling it quits at the end of the year; they'd planned a farewell summer tour, but had to cancel it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rascal Flatts aren't the only act to drop out of the 2020 CMA Awards at the last minute due to positive COVID-19 tests: Lady A are not at the ceremony due to a COVID-19 diagnosis within one of their immediate families, and fiddle player Jenee Fleenor also received a positive test just ahead of the show.

Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard also tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the 2020 CMA Awards. Both were scheduled to perform on Wednesday night.

The 2020 CMA Awards are taking place live at Nashville's Music City Center, with only artists and their guests in attendance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rigorous testing, as well as other protocols, are in place for the night.