Reba McEntire has taken on a number of projects recently, both music-oriented and otherwise: In 2017, she released a gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope; she's continuing her Las Vegas residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas; she's involved in several business ventures, including her own line of merchandise at Dillards; and she just took on the role of Colonel Sanders in a new KFC ad campaign. It's enough to make anyone's head spin, but McEntire takes it all in stride.

"I'm trying to recreate myself all the time, and have consistency," McEntire tells The Boot. "[The] consistency of trying to find new ways to improve, find the best songs possible and have a great time at it. Everybody knows when you’re not having a good time, when you’re faking it."

In addition to being on the lookout for new music to record, McEntire is also constantly in search of other projects. She says her agents are "always looking."

"Timing is everything, and everything happens for a reason," she notes. "I’m open. I’ve got my calendar open for whatever is supposed to happen."

McEntire remains a beloved country artist and still, decades into her career, sells out venues and earns standing ovations. The humble singer gives the credit for her longevity largely to the fans, who have supported her successful career.

"I’m honest with them, I love them to pieces, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am today without them," McEntire says. "I think it’s just a great relationship that’s lasted for a long, long time. My fans are very loyal."

In 2018, in addition to furthering her career, McEntire says her goals are simple: "remain happy and healthy."

"I’m a happy camper. I’m healthy. I’m happy. I’m as busy as I want to be, but still curious to see what’s going to happen next," she says. "It’s just going great. I’m just thrilled to pieces and very thankful I get to do what I get to do."

