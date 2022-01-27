Rosendale Files for Montana’s New Eastern District in Congress

This is actually quite the historic moment. This is the first time since the early 1990s that Montana will have two members in the US House of Representatives. And when it comes to Montana's newly crafted Eastern district- Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale is in.

Congressman Rosendale, currently the state's lone member of the US House of Representatives, filed for the second district earlier this week at the Secretary of State's office in Helena.

Rep. Rosendale: It’s been an honor to serve the people of Montana in Congress over the past year, and I am humbly asking for their support once again as I campaign for re-election in Montana’s 2nd Congressional District. Now more than ever, it’s obvious that Democrat leadership in Washington doesn’t care how their actions impact everyday Montanans—and I hope that the people of our state will allow me to continue to stand up for their individual liberties and fight back against the out-of-control spending and government overreach in D.C.

Rosendale has been rock solid for Montana conservatives since day one in office, showing that he is unafraid to take on the DC establishment in both parties.

I caught up with him at the end of 2021 to talk about the year ahead and what can happen in the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep Rosendale: If the Republicans will win, it's not if it's when the Republicans reclaim the house in 22 we will have the purse strings. We will be charged with developing a budget and an appropriation process in order to fund the government. And it's going to be up to us and our leadership to start going through and say, you know, this program has got to go because it is not producing any results.

