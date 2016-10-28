10 Things We Learned About Sam Hunt on a Cruise Ship

After a busy two years of touring and promoting his major label debut album, Montevallo, Sam Hunt is prioritizing his personal life over finishing his next album. That’s one of the many things Taste of Country learned about Hunt during a revealing Oct. 20 Q&A on the cruise ship Carnival Splendor, where Hunt and his band performed in Cozumel, Mexico, as part of the Carnival Live concert series.

Find 10 takeaways from that conversation in the gallery above.

Hunt is slowly working on that new album. He says he's feeling pressure from fans and his record label, but is giving it the time he needs. “There’s this model that exists in Nashville that we kind of think we have to abide by that you put out a record and two years later you’ve got to put out another one,” Hunt says. “There’s all these rules that I’ve just sort of thrown out the window. … I’ll put music out when I feel like it’s ready.”

The Taste of Country Music Festival headliner says he'll write all the songs for the next album and is working with many of the same songwriters to get it done. However, he may include some new writers, as well. Perhaps he'll even pair up with a famous singer-songwriter he's become very close friends with?