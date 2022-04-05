Sweeten Your Workday Billings with Nothing Bundt Cakes

Looking for something delicious that will sweeten up your workday or surprise that favorite person in your life?

Cat Country 102.9 is giving you a chance to win a tasty treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes every Friday with Johnny V. to Sweeten Your Workday!

Next time you need a one-stop shop for your upcoming gathering, bring joy with Nothing Bundt Cakes in Shiloh Crossing.

According to their website, each bakery "still has the warmth and nostalgia of its home-kitchen roots, but we also take a modern approach for the world today. So whether you're enjoying a Bundt Cake or a Bundtinis®, one thing is certain – perfection is all we offer."

Enter to win a Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card, and every Friday afternoon we'll select a winner to Sweeten Your Workday from Cat Country 102.9.

