Taylor Swift to Perform at 2013 Billboard Music Awards

With Taylor Swift's popularity only growing stronger, it's no surprise that the '22' hitmaker will be performing at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards with music's hottest acts.

Swift will join the flamboyant and ever-entertaining Prince, along with Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Miguel. Sounds like there will be lots of excitement at this year's awards show, with this 'red' hot, fan-favorite lineup from Billboard.

The event has had a hugely successful performance list in the past, including Kelly Clarkson, but it looks like this year's event will be 'stronger' than ever!

In addition to performing, Swift is up for the new fan-driven Milestone Award, along with country music trio the Band Perry. Country music fans need to get their vote on, as they have a chance to vote once per day for their favorite music act and will have the opportunity to present the award live to the Milestone Award recipient, alongside Cee Lo Green.

The 2013 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 19.