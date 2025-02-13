The Best (and Worst) Places for Making Out in Billings
Ah, Valentine's Day is here. The holiday (with somewhat murky origins), was reportedly first observed in 496 AD. History.com says Americans were likely exchanging hand-made Valentine's cards in the early 1700s. Clever marketing in the 1800s and 1900s helped this holiday become a huge industry; an estimated $27.5B will be spent on cards, chocolates, flowers, lingerie, and dinners this year.
Go park and make out.
Of course, you don't have to spend a lot of money to have a romantic time. If you and your sweetheart want to rekindle a little passion with an old-fashioned, make-out session in the car, here are some of our top suggestions for steaming up the windows from the backseat in Billings (along with a few places to avoid).
The Rims.
This one is an obvious choice for hanky-panky in the car. With city lights twinkling romantically below and lots of room to spread out from other parked vehicles, the Rimrocks have been a make-out destination for generations.
The rooftop of a downtown parking garage.
Not as spectacular as the top of the Rims, the exposed top floors of Billings' downtown parking garages can still provide decent views with an urban ambiance for your make-out session. It'll cost you and your lover $1.25 an hour to use a parking garage... a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
Riverfront Park.
Riverfront Park is serene and spacious, with a lake view or (limited) river view. Both are covered in ice this time of year, but that won't matter with the heat you're putting off in the back of your SUV.
The Ferris Wheel at Scheels.
You'll have to keep the PDA rated PG if you decide to make out on the Ferris Wheel at Scheels on Valentine's Day, but you won't have to worry about getting stuck in their well-plowed parking lot.
Bad places for making out in Billings.
- Downwind from the sugar beet factory
- Downwind from the refinery.
- Downwind from the stockyards.
- Downwind from the water treatment plant.
- The parking lot of a dive bar. Do better!
What was your go-to place to park and fool around when you were a teenager in the Magic City? Leave a comment if you're reading this on Facebook or shoot us a message using the Chat button on our mobile app.
Disclaimer: We are not attorneys, nor are we familiar with public indecency laws. If you choose to park somewhere and get frisky in Billings, you do so at your own risk. Perhaps that is part of the thrill? Anyway... if Johnny Law shows up with a flashlight tapping on your window when you and your love are caught up in the moment, it's on you.
