The Farmer Says Goodbye to His Old Hat

All good things must come to an end. I've been wearing this hat for over 15 years and the time came over vacation to say farewell. This hat was beaten, bruised, and stained beyond repair. It had so much grease, oil, and dirt that the logo wasn't legible anymore. When I think of all the work and things that were done while it was in service, it made it that much harder to dispose of it. My son John was eight when I started wearing it. Jake was a freshman in high school. Oh well, it was time, so I cremated it in the burn barrel.

So, it's time now for a new hat and also a new calendar to start another new run. It's going to be tough to beat all the things that were accomplished with the new hat, but it's not going to be hard to have a new year to beat the last one. Here's hoping many great things come to you and all your families in the new year. Cheers. See ya tomorrow at 5.