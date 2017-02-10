A few country artists will be onstage at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 12), whether they're awards winners or not. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, among others, will help present trophies during the 59th annual Grammys ceremony.

In addition to McGraw and Hill, Thomas Rhett and Kelly Clarkson are among the 2017 Grammy Awards' lineup of presenters. As previously announced, during the Premiere Ceremony, Sarah Jarosz will help present some of the honors being handed out as well.

Hill is not nominated for any awards at the 2017 Grammys, but McGraw, Rhett, Clarkson and Jarosz all are. McGraw's song "Humble and Kind" is nominated for Best Country Song (an award that would go to songwriter Lori McKenna); Rhett is up for Best Country Song, for "Die a Happy Man;" Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, for "Piece By Piece;" and Jarosz is up for Best American Roots Performance, Best Folk Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Additionally, a number of country artists are scheduled to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards: Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will be collaborating during the event, while Maren Morris will be teaming up with Alicia Keys during the show. Also on the list of performers for the 2017 Grammy Awards are Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson and Kelsea Ballerini. At the Premiere Ceremony, the O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor will perform.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. The Late Late Show host James Corden will host the televised ceremony, which will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3:30PM ET and be available to stream online.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.