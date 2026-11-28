Toys R Us is back in Billings. A smaller, boutique version of the store opened inside Rimrock Mall this fall, eight years after the old standalone store on 24th Street West closed in 2018, and judging by what I heard on Black Friday, many people still have no idea it's there.

Rimrock Mall was popping on Black Friday. My little guy and I didn't get there until early evening, and it was still busy, with families carrying bags and lines at the registers. We were just wandering when we walked past the Toys R Us store near Dunham's, and I saw his face the second he spotted that sign.

My son was only three years old when Toys R Us closed, so everything he knows about it comes from me. He's heard my stories about walking the aisles as a kid, and he's seen how excited I get every time it comes up in conversation. Watching him light up over the same store that made me so happy growing up was a special moment, and I certainly didn't expect to get a little emotional at the mall on Black Friday.

TSM/Traci Taylor TSM/Traci Taylor

We weren't the only ones excited, either. While we were there, I heard people walk by and say they had no idea Toys R Us had reopened, and they all sounded thrilled.

When Did Toys R Us Reopen in Billings?

The Rimrock Mall store used to be Go! Calendars Games & Toys, owned by Desiree Wyman. It officially became a Toys R Us in October, as part of a partnership between the toy brand and Go! Retail Group.

Wyman removed the products meant for buyers 17 and older and brought in about 30 pallets of toys for toddlers, kids, tweens and teens, with new deliveries arriving twice a week. If you're looking for the calendars the store used to carry, they moved to a seasonal kiosk near JCPenney that's open through January.

"I think this community needs a good toy store," Wyman said.

How Did Toys R Us Get Its Start?

Toys R Us dates back to 1948, when Charles Lazarus opened a baby furniture business in Washington, D.C. He started selling toys after he realized families didn't come back for another crib or high chair when their second baby arrived, but they kept coming back for toys. His stores were enormous compared to other toy shops of the time, packed with thousands of different toys, and that big-box style became the Toys R Us so many of us remember.

Why Did Toys R Us Close?

It wasn't just online shopping. Toys R Us faced tough competition from Amazon and Walmart while also carrying more than $5 billion in debt from a 2005 leveraged buyout. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and its U.S. stores closed the following year. In Billings, that meant a going-out-of-business sale at the old store at 640 S. 24th Street West in May of 2018.

Why Are Toys R Us Stores Coming Back?

The brand has been slowly rebuilding since 2018, with Toys R Us shops inside Macy's stores, a few flagship locations, and even airport stores. This holiday season is its biggest push yet, with 120 new standalone stores opening across the country through the partnership with Go! Retail Group. That brings its total to 160 standalone stores nationwide.

Nostalgia plays a big part. Toy sales are climbing, and sales of toys bought for adults jumped 25% in the first half of 2026, so the kids who grew up with Toys R Us are now shopping there for themselves and their own kids.

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How Big Is the New Toys R Us at Rimrock Mall?

If you're picturing the giant warehouse-style store with endless aisles, this isn't that. The new stores are only a fraction of the originals, and the Rimrock Mall location is a cozy boutique tucked inside the mall. You'll find what kids are into right now, like Needoh, K-pop Demon Hunters, and Super Mario Galaxy toys.

It might be smaller, but walking past that familiar logo still felt like a piece of my childhood came back. If you have a favorite Toys R Us memory, I'd love to hear it. And if you stop by the new store, let me know if your kids lit up the way mine did!

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use. Gallery Credit: Ashley Warren