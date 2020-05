These are a pair of Minnetonka house shoes my wife got for me while i was gone to see my Mom. They came from Al's Bootery And Repair Shop and I can tell you that happy warm feet make life great!!! Minnetonka's are handmade from Moosehide and Sheepskin and can not be beat. The best ain't cheap but last forever. As they say good work ain't cheap and cheap work ain't good. Al's Bootery and repair shop 1820 First Ave, No. Stop in and say hi to Jim and the crew!