Fans got to live out their fantasy of singing with a country star en masse during Keith Urban's recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The country star asked the Opry crowd to sing "The Fighter" with him, and ... well, readers can press play above to watch what happened.

"Should we give it a try as a duet between me and you guys tonight?" Urban asked from the stage before beginning "The Fighter". The Grand Ole Opry audience responded with a cheer and followed up with an on-point chorus to fill in for Carrie Underwood's part of the hit song. Without missing a beat, the fans sang Underwood's lines back to Urban -- including a particularly intense section near the song's end.

During his Opry appearance, Urban played the stripped-down version of "The Fighter" -- usually a peppy, rock-driven tune -- that he's performed on occasion. Near the end of his performance, Urban threw in a customized line -- “Hey Opry, I’m gonna be your fighter, baby” -- and the crowd ate it up, giving Urban a standing ovation.

"The Fighter" is the newest single from Urban's latest album, Ripcord. Urban and Underwood will reunite for a live performance of the call-and-response-style duet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville’s Music City Center at 8PM ET on June 7. Urban will also stick around Nashville that week for the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

