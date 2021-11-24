Well Montana This Is A Bummer, Dollar Tree Is No Longer A Dollar

I would say a majority of us have all been to Dollar Tree and spent $10, $20, even $30 dollars on things that we feel like we saved money on, right? Everything is a DOLLAR, it's great! You have five bucks, you get five items. Simple.

I love Dollar Tree because I could send my kiddo in there and he would always get to "shop on his own" and it was an easy way to teach about money.

News broke this week that Dollar Tree Will no longer be selling things for a dollar. NOW they are going to be selling everything for $1.25. They swear they will not go any higher than $1.25 to keep it simple for us shoppers, but to be honest it just makes me a bit sad. You can get the full article HERE from ABC News.

This is going to become one of those stories like, "I remember when this town only had one stoplight" to "I remember when there was a store that sold everything for a dollar". I have friends that do daycare and this was a fun "field trip" for them. They would all get $3.00 and get to go to the dollar store and get three things they got to pick out themselves.

I will most likely still run to Dollar Tree when I just need a couple of things, and I will gladly pay the $1.25, but the real issue is...will they change their name? "Everything is a $1.25 Store" or maybe "The Less Than $2 Store". We will see what happens, until then, enjoy the $1 price until the new year!

