The Historic 6666 Ranch: Who Bought It and For What Reason? [PHOTOS]
If you haven't been living under a rock, then you've heard the buzz about everything that is "Yellowstone". More specifically, "Yellowstone" in Amarillo.
Stars like Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been spied prancing around town, but wait! There's more.....
Could the panhandle become a permanent filming location that will bring in stars on a regular basis? I only ask this because a certain hotshot Hollywood producer recently purchased the 6666 Ranch.
Who's the hotshot? Glad you asked.
SO WHO BOUGHT THE 6666 RANCH?
Taylor Sheridan may not be a household name. His show however, is. He's the guy who created "Yellowstone" and has been responsible for bringing in the above stars to our city.
He's recognized as one of the best western storytellers, and judging by the popularity of "Yellowstone", you can see why.
WHY DID SHERIDAN BUY THE 6666 RANCH?
There could be a myriad of reasons as to why. Maybe he just liked the way it looked. But then again....
After doing a little hunting around on the show and its plans, I realized he's working on multiple spinoffs for the show, and they'll be filmed right there on the ranch. One will be the one soon holding casting calls in the area, 'Y: 1883' and the other is the eponymous "6666".
So is that the sole reason he purchased it? Maybe, maybe not. All we know is that we're going to have a lot more "Yellowstone" type of stuff based right here in the panhandle area.
I mean...have you seen the ranch? It's incredible....take a look!