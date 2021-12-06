If you haven't been living under a rock, then you've heard the buzz about everything that is "Yellowstone". More specifically, "Yellowstone" in Amarillo.

Stars like Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been spied prancing around town, but wait! There's more.....

Could the panhandle become a permanent filming location that will bring in stars on a regular basis? I only ask this because a certain hotshot Hollywood producer recently purchased the 6666 Ranch.

Who's the hotshot? Glad you asked.

SO WHO BOUGHT THE 6666 RANCH?

Taylor Sheridan may not be a household name. His show however, is. He's the guy who created "Yellowstone" and has been responsible for bringing in the above stars to our city.

He's recognized as one of the best western storytellers, and judging by the popularity of "Yellowstone", you can see why.

WHY DID SHERIDAN BUY THE 6666 RANCH?

There could be a myriad of reasons as to why. Maybe he just liked the way it looked. But then again....

After doing a little hunting around on the show and its plans, I realized he's working on multiple spinoffs for the show, and they'll be filmed right there on the ranch. One will be the one soon holding casting calls in the area, 'Y: 1883' and the other is the eponymous "6666".

So is that the sole reason he purchased it? Maybe, maybe not. All we know is that we're going to have a lot more "Yellowstone" type of stuff based right here in the panhandle area.

I mean...have you seen the ranch? It's incredible....take a look!

MASSIVE: Incredible Photos of the Historic 6666 Ranch The sprawling 6666 Ranch is one of Texas' crown jewels. Established in 1870, the legendary Samuel Burk Burnett built himself an empire of cattle and Quarter Horses.

You can imagine the shock that rippled across Texas when the historic ranch that is twice the size of Chicago was listed for sale

And it was certainly double the shock when the news came about that Taylor Sheridan, the director of the smash hit show "Yellowstone" was the winning buyer.

There's much to the story of 6666 Ranch and so little time to tell it, but first: just look at the incredible photos of this sprawling piece of Texan paradise.

Images taken from Chas M Middleton & Son YouTube