WIN A “Head Over Boots” Date Night To Jon Pardi From Shipton’s!

Hey Cat Country loyal listener! Shipton's Big R and Cat Country 102.9 are giving YOU the chance to be Head Over Boots for Jon Pardi this fall!

You could win TWO tickets to see JON PARDI at the Metra Park First Interstate Arena LIVE on November 4th, plus you'll receive a MEET & GREET passes!

But the pardi doesn't stop there! Wrangler & Shipton's Big R have teamed up to get you looking sharp with a brand-new Wrangler shirt and jeans!

And, you'll need a new pair of boots to dance the night away... so Shipton's Big R and Justin Boots have teamed up to get you booted up in a brand new pair of Justin Boots.

Finally, you need a little bling to match, so Montana Silversmiths and Shipton's Big R are giving you up to $100 toward a Montana Silversmiths item.

The best part? Shipton's Big R is selecting THREE (3) Head Over Boots Date Night Package Winners!

You'll be Head Over Boots if you win this Date Night concert package from Shipton's Big R, Wrangler, Justin Boots, Montana Silversmiths, and Cat Country 102.9!

How Do I Win?

Simple! You can register to win at any and ALL of Shipton's Big R locations:

Billings Shipton’s Big R West - 2600 Gable Road

Billings Shipton’s Big R East - 216 N 14th Street

Billings Shipton’s Big R Heights - 1908 Main Street

Lewistown Shipton’s Big R - 825 NE Main Street

Hardin Shiptons’s Big R - 1001 N Center Ave

Sheridan, Wyoming Shipton’s Big R - 2049 Sugarland Drive

Also, you can enter to win on the Shipton's Big R website at the button below!

Good luck from Cat Country 102.9 and Shipton's Big R!