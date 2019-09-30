More:
Travelers Arriving in Montana Directed to Self-Quarantine
Travelers Arriving in Montana Directed to Self-Quarantine
The two week self-quarantine is applied to Montana residents and non-residents entering the state for non-work related purposes.
Johnny V
Colder Temps Move In, 4" Snow Possible for Billings by Thursday
Current N.W.S. predictions have Billings in the 40 to 70 percent probability range of getting 4 or more inches of snow accumulation by Thursday.
Johnny V
Billings Firefighters Giving Live Tour of Station on Facebook
Families that are stuck at home today (Monday 3/30) can get a tour of a Billings Fire Station via Facebook Live beginning at 1pm.
Johnny V
Positives to the Quarantine
This isolation from my regular routine has many positives. Here's my list.
Mark Wilson
The Sun Felt Good
I think I saw more people out recreating this past weekend than ever.
Paul Mushaben
Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood Donate $1M to Coronavirus Efforts
Garth and Trisha will also perform a live concert from their home recording studio.
Angela Stefano
Carrie Underwood Heartbroken Over Death of Joe Diffie
Both singers were raised in Oklahoma, and both were invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.
Billy Dukes
Remember When Jason Aldean Paid Tribute to Joe Diffie?
He was such a major influence.
Sterling Whitaker
Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30th
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be extending the existing social distancing guidelines through April 30th, according to CNN.
bill.dubiel
90's country star Joe Diffee dies at 61
Joe Diffie Has Died of Coronavirus at the Age of 61
Karen Gallagher
Billings Police Give Guidelines Related to "Stay at Home" Order
Local police departments are letting the public know how they will enforce the order.
Johnny V
COVID-19 Stimulus Bill By the Numbers
As the Congress and Senate reach an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill amidst the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, we looked at news and government reports to provide a by-the-numbers breakdown of how those funds will be allocated.
stackerstaff
Shelter In Place Edition: Friday Fragments
I think that we can all say that we've never seen a week quite like this one. I miss socializing in bars and restaurants.
Mark Wilson
Take a Breath
Wow, what a week. Take a deep breath this weekend and relax. Things are getting better.
Paul Mushaben
Kip Moore Announces New 'Wild World' Album
'Wild World' is Moore's first full-length, fully produced studio album since 2017.
Billy Dukes
Lauren Alaina Makes Dramatic Hair Change While Isolating
She's sporting an extreme new look.
Sterling Whitaker
