Former MT GOP Chair Erik Iverson joined us to talk about the US Senate race in Montana, and the Montana connection with a Super Tuesday victory in Alabama. Hint: it involves manure, ice, and Montana State University.
We never want to expect the worst for ourselves or our families, but sometimes, life doesn't go as planned. The "unexpected" can be even more heartbreaking when it happens to a teenager, a child, or an infant.
Sorry folks but after a week of calving and interrupted sleep, hearing how critical minor league baseball is, Joe Biden being responsible for huge increases in the stock market, the WIND, and a spelling bee tomorrow, I just can't blog anymore this week.
The caller says he got stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire, and due to his disability- needed to call for help. He was going to have a long wait, and a big bill. That is, until Trooper Wyatt Duncan showed up to check in on him.