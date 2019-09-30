LATEST POSTS

Sorry But I'm Blogged Out
Sorry folks but after a week of calving and interrupted sleep, hearing how critical minor league baseball is, Joe Biden being responsible for huge increases in the stock market, the WIND, and a spelling bee tomorrow, I just can't blog anymore this week.
Caller Praises Help from Montana Trooper [AUDIO]
The caller says he got stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire, and due to his disability- needed to call for help. He was going to have a long wait, and a big bill. That is, until Trooper Wyatt Duncan showed up to check in on him.

