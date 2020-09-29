Couldn’t Make It to the Billings Parade of Homes? We’ve Got Pics!

The 2020 Billings Parade of Homes wrapped up last weekend, and to say that the homes were absolutely stunning is an understatement. Even with COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was only down about 2%, according to Home Builders Association of Billings Executive Officer Kimberly Welzenbach, adding that they experienced no problems with online ticketing (new this year) and that organizers had no issues regarding tour participants cooperating with social distancing and other guidelines at each of the eleven homes.

This marked the 30th anniversary of the Parade of Homes, a showcase that features the absolute best-of-the-best from area builders and construction companies. Prices for the homes on the tour started at around $600,000 with the most expensive house topping just over a million dollars. Most of the homes are located on Billings West End. One is located southwest of town in McCall Homes new Annafeld subdivision and one is located in Red Lodge.

The housing market in Montana is hot this year. Many people around the country are realizing they can work-from-home anywhere, making the Treasure State an attractive option. Bozeman, Whitefish and Big Sky get lots of attention for their high home prices, yet the median home price is still hovering around $300,000 in the Billings area. You can certainly get more home for your money in Billings. The HBA is planning on resuming their Spring Showcase of Homes in 2021 (cancelled this year because of the pandemic), which is similar to the Parade but features homes $400,000 and under.

Take a virtual tour of the 2020 Parade of Homes HERE. Then cast your vote for the prestigious People's Choice Award.