6 Country Stars Who Are Hot Again in 2021

The best country music festivals feature major headliners, hot new artists and veterans who bring fans young and old to the floor. You'll find all six artists on this list of stars Hot Again in 2021 on numerous festival lineups.

Taste of Country's annual Hot List features a mid-year look at the songs and artists that will make a difference in 2021. Hot Summer Songs, Hot Summer Tours and Hot Under 25 lists will be revealed later this week, but we'll begin with the comeback kids — six artists who will be Hot Again in 2021.

Which country artist have you been missing for quite awhile? Let us know on Twitter.