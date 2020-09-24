Mandatory Shut Down Ordered on Blackfeet Reservation

Montana reported a record for single-day new cases of COVID-19 today (9/24) with 333 new cases reported across the state, according to the Montana COVID-19 Tracking Map. Native populations have been getting hit particularly hard. KPAX TV in Missoula reported on August 15th, that Native Americans make up 7% of Montana's population, yet they accounted for 18% of positive COVID-19 cases and 35% of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic. A Facebook post on the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command page from Thursday afternoon noted 83 active cases on the reservation.

On another Facebook post from 3 pm on 9/24, tribal officials announced the reservation would be reverting back to Phase 1 restrictions and lockdowns, effective at 11:59 pm September 27th.

It's unclear at this time how the 14 day shut down may effect those traveling through the reservation. Please check for updates if you are planning on traveling through the Blackfeet Nation.