Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.

It's okay, everybody has faked a sick day.

A study conducted by Moneypenny.com interviewed 1,000 Americans across the country and from all work backgrounds. They found that 100% of the Montanans they interviewed have used being sick as an excuse to skip work, despite being totally fine. Montanans aren't alone, as Vermont and Wyoming also ranked a cool 100% in this category.

In all, the study concluded that over 50% of the American population have skipped work that way, and for a variety of different reasons. Calling in sick to go to a dentist appointment, interviewing for another job, or even going on vacation early. Of course, this data doesn't state how many Montanans were interviewed, but I personally don't know a single person who hasn't done this for one reason or another.

Other statistics from this study include who is most likely to skip a day.

The largest reason people will fake being sick is to attend a family gathering of some sort, with 29% of those surveyed responding as such. In addition, women take more fake sick days than men for pre-determined appointments, and workers between the ages of 25 and 34 are more likely as well to take a fake sick day. It seems interesting to me. But, I wish that they gave the number of Montanans they interviewed. That would probably enlighten more folks and determine if the study is accurate to the Montana workforce.

In conclusion, I don't think the study does a whole lot of justice to Montana. Yes, I'm sure people take fake sick days all the time, and I've never met someone who hasn't. However, it's important to take a much larger sample of folks in an area in order to come up with percentages like that. What do you think of this study? Let us know on our Facebook page.

