When tragedies happen, we often to turn to music to help us understand and cope with the emotional aftermath. Country singers and songwriters are the most gifted storytellers, particularly adept at capturing a moment in three (or more) timeless minutes of music. These songs were all born from tragedies around the world.

War, terrorism and domestic shootings inspired painfully beautiful music by Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and George Strait. Darryl Worley has two songs on this list of country songs inspired by world events, including one he feels lucky to have lived through. Steve Earle, Johnny Cash and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts also penned emotional responses to news events.

We separated personal tragedy from world events to select the songs on this list. The death of a loved one is a pain everyone can empathize with, but that's different than watching the World Trade Center fall. These songs have helped many.