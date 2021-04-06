Should the Unabomber’s Cabin be Returned to Montana?

Last week (4/3) marked the 25th anniversary of the arrest of Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski in a remote cabin near Lincoln, MT. For those unfamiliar with the Unabomber, KTVQ did a great story on the background of the former college professor turned domestic terrorist, and the 17-year manhunt that culminated with his arrest in the woods.

Ted sent or delivered mail bombs over a two-decade span that killed three and injured dozens more. Much attention has been given to his rambling manifestos. The FBI says the decision to publish his 35,000 word essay in the Washington Post wasn't any easy choice, stating,

After much debate about the wisdom of “giving in to terrorists,” FBI Director Louis Freeh and Attorney General Janet Reno approved the task force’s recommendation to publish the essay in hopes that a reader could identify the author.

According to this CBS news report from 2016, Ted is still writing letters, now from a Supermax prison in Colorado where he is serving eight life sentences.

When Kaczynski was arrested in 1996, his tiny cabin was transported by flatbed truck to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls (LA Times). It eventually ended up at museum in Washington, DC called the Newseum. The Newseum closed its doors in 2019 (KTVQ). It now appears the little shack has been reconstructed at FBI headquarters, according to this April 2021 post from the FBI.

Get our free mobile app

Some would like to see the cabin returned to Montana, perhaps incorporated into an existing museum or used in a new crime display of some sort. Kaczynski's actions were horrific and no one is suggestion glorifying his deeds, but as part of Montana history, it only seems right that the cabin is brought back to Lincoln.

Let us know your thoughts... drop a comment or hit the Message Us button on the Mobile App.