Why Do Billings Bars Have to Shut Down at 11:30pm?

I cannot even venture a guess, let alone tell you why bars have to shut down at 11:30 p.m. The bar owners that I talk to can't tell me either. Do bad things begin at 11:45 p.m.? It doesn't make any sense to me, personally.

Speaking of not making sense, why can't you sit at a bar, but a table is no problem?

I have seen some pretty heated debates about wearing masks. Person A is positive that wearing masks is the only way to get through this terrible time. Person B is even more sure that masks actually spread more germs. I don't know. But I do know that I'm not wearing a mask when I'm alone in my vehicle because people will make fun of me. Person A and person B are both mean.

The loss of some freedoms and learning about how much power some nonelected officials have...I'm practicing social distancing at 1:16 p.m. today. I'm following the rules.