How Have We Never Heard of Music Ranch Montana?

This awesome concert venue in Paradise Valley has been hosting live music since 2008. Somehow, I had never heard of it until now. Granted, I don't attend as many concerts nowadays as I used to, but I'm mildly embarrassed (as someone who is fairly tapped into the Montana concert scene) that Music Ranch Montana has never been on my radar.

My Facebook algorithm brought Music Ranch Montana into my feed last week with a recent post regarding its 2025 concert schedule. I set off to learn more about this venue, which is arguably set in one of Montana's most beautiful locations.

Read More: The Most Epic Event Venue Within Driving Distance Of Montana

Credit Music Ranch Montana, used with permission My kind of place. Credit Music Ranch Montana, used with permission loading...

Just nine miles south of Livingston.

Outdoor concerts are the best, and this venue is now on my short list to check out. Music Ranch Montana has a capacity of 1,500 guests, with a combination of indoor and outdoor seating.

The bottom of the grassy slope pictured above is one tier of seating, while the open area is perfect for bring-your-own lawn chairs or blankets. Manager Anni Crawford said this area of the venue is quite popular with families.

Credit Music Ranch Montana, used with permission. Credit Music Ranch Montana, used with permission. loading...

See country music legends - and more - at Music Ranch Montana.

Looking back at their list of shows over the years, it appears that Classic Country artists are some of their bigger draws at Music Ranch Montana. Big names like Marty Stuart, the Bellamy Brothers, Charley Pride, Ronnie Milsap, and dozens of others have played its stage.

Get our free mobile app

The venue is cooler friendly (they do not serve alcohol), and an on-site kitchen serves up a short-but-tasty menu on concert nights, beginning at 5 PM. Lodging is available in nearby Livingston. Ticketed guests may tent or RV camp on show nights only, on a first come, first serve basis, with no hookups.

Great Montana Fishing Spots You Need to Know About Looking for a great place to go fishing in Montana? Here's a list of the state's most popular fisheries. Gallery Credit: jessejames