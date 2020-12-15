The Highwomen cleaned up at the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards, winning in three of the six categories. Winner of the annual awards were revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 15), three months later than originally planned, and via social media rather than during an in-person ceremony.

The Highwomen's self-titled debut album is 2020's Americana Honors & Awards Album of the Year, while their song "Crowded Table" was named Song of the Year. The quartet of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires was named Duo / Group of the Year as well.

Also 2020 Americana Honors & Awards winners are Brittany Haas (Instrumentalist of the Year) and Black Pumas (Emerging Artist of the Year). The late John Prine, who died in April of COVID-19, was named Artist of the Year.

In 2020, the six Americana Honors & Awards categories were each expanded to include five nominees, "to further highlight the wide breadth of exemplary talent in the Americana music community," according to a press release from the Americana Music Association. Song of the Year contained six nominees due to a tie in nominations.

The 2020 Americana Honors & Awards were originally set for Sept. 16, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, but were postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When it became clear late in the year that an in-person event would not be possible, organizers opted for Tuesday's online winners announcement instead.

The Americana Honors & Awards usually take place during the annual AmericanaFest, a week-long conference and music festival in Nashville in September. That event was also canceled due to the pandemic, and replaced with a three-day digital event.

2020 Americana Honors & Awards Winners

Album of the Year

And It’s Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

Country Squire, Tyler Childers, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

The Highwomen, The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb -- WINNER

Jaime, Brittany Howard, produced by Brittany Howard

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine -- WINNER

Tanya Tucker

Yola

Duo / Group of the Year

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen -- WINNER

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

Emerging Act of the Year

Black Pumas -- WINNER

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas -- WINNER

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

Song of the Year

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna -- WINNER

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood