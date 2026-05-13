Here's a fun fact for you. Montana has the most registered motorcycles in the US per capita, with nearly 70,000 registered two-wheelers (as of 2021). That's a lot of bikes. And for motorcycle enthusiasts in the Billings area, we come together every Wednesday throughout the summer for Bike Night.

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Billings' 2026 Bike Night Schedule.

Bookmark this page so you always know where the party is. Each Wednesday (with exceptions for Sturgis and Beartooth Rally), we'll party from 6 - 8 pm at the following locations:

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Never been to a Bike Night?

Here are a couple of things you should know. All makes and models are welcome. Sure, it's mostly Harleys, but we have imports, enduro bikes, metric cruisers, Slingshots, and more coming to the party. Nobody will judge you if you show up on a moped. Okay... maybe we'll chuckle a bit.

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Each party happens in the parking lot of the host location, with live music on the stage. For venues that don't serve food, there is typically a food truck on-site.

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Bike Nights are FREE, and even if you don't ride, you're invited to come join the tunes, grab some grub, enjoy cold beverages, and hang out with fun people for the parking lot parties.

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Join the party, win some prizes.

Each week, we have a variety of prizes you can win, which may include concert tickets, restaurant gift certificates, Beartooth Harley Davidson gift cards, and other goodies.

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This year, our friends at Viking Bags are giving us two awesome sissy bar backpacks, which we'll give away on September 2nd at the Reno Club. You can drop your name in the entry box each week to increase your odds of winning.

Thank you, Beartooth Harley Davidson, Coors Light, and all of the bars listed above for supporting a Billings summertime biker tradition. Ride safe, and we'll see you on Wednesday nights!

Billings Bike Night 2024 Bike Nights are a Billings tradition. As we wrap up the 2024 season, here's what our cameras captured on Wednesday nights. Are you or or bike in our photo gallery? Gallery Credit: Michael Foth