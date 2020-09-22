2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees: Dan + Shay, Luke Combs + More

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are among the country artists nominated at the all-genre categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Nominees were revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Dan + Shay are nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song in addition to their all-genre Top Duo/Group nomination. Combs, meanwhile, is in the Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album categories as well as the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Awards category, and Shelton has a Top Country Song nod to go with his all-genre Top Selling Song nomination.

A full list of country-focused 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees is below. Also among those nominated this year are "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X, who earned 13 nominations, and country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has six nods. Rapper Post Malone is the most-nominated artist at the 2020 BBMAs, with 16 nominations in 15 categories.

Billboard Music Awards winners — except for in the fan-voted Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration categories — are determined by the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. The show was originally set for late April and was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The show is set for Oct. 14 at 8PM ET, and will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on NBC.

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Country Nominees:

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (fan voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Top Collaboration (fan voted)

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser, “Raise a Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns feat. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King & Country, “God Only Knows”

Kanye West, “Follow God”