The 2020 CMA Awards will feature an all-star lineup of performers, including Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and more.

The first CMA performers were announced on Thursday (Oct. 29), with two crossover artists among the group set to take the stage. Charlie Puth will team up with Gabby Barrett for a version of their hit song "I Hope." Chris Tomlin will join Rhett, Reba McEntire and Hillary Scott for a version of their song "Be a Light." The 2020 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 11 on ABC. McEntire and Darius Rucker are hosting.

Additionally, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde have been announced as performers. The full list of 2020 CMA Awards performers is below — it's a list that features a surprise collaboration from the two hosts, and another with Rucker teaming with good friends Lady A. More performers and presenters will be announced for the 2020 CMAs in the coming days.

This year's show will feel more intimate, as it is being broadcast from the Music City Center in Nashville, a ballroom style convention center that sits across the street from the Bridgestone Arena, where the show typically originates. The coronavirus pandemic forced the change, but unlike the CMA and CMT Awards, there will be a large gathering of people even if there is no live audience. A note from the CMAs promises that this show will bring all of country music's biggest stars together safely in one room for the first time in 2020. The environment is described as "physically distant" by CMA CEO Sarah Trahern.

Lambert is the most nominated artist at the 2020 CMA Awards. Her seven nominations includes one in the Entertainer of the Year category, where she is up against Carrie Underwood, Church, Combs and Keith Urban.



2020 CMA Awards Performers:

Ashley McBryde, "One Night Standards"

Darius Rucker and Lady A, "Beers & Sunshine"

Eric Church, "Hell of a View"

Florida Georgia Line, "Long Live"

Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Luke Combs, "Cold as You"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Rascal Flatts, "Bless the Broken Road"

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker

Thomas Rhett and Friends, "Be a Light"