2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything You Need to Know

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are soon to air, and we've gathered together all of the information you need to know about the awards broadcast in one place.

Two of the biggest younger country stars in the genre are hosting the broadcast in 2021, and the CMT Music Awards will feature performances from some of the biggest and brightest artists in country music, as well as several intriguing cross-genre collaborations.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set to air on Wednesday night (June 9) across multiple networks. The annual awards show recognizes the most successful artists in country music for the past twelve months across a variety of categories, as chosen by a fan vote.

Read on for all the information you need to know about the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Date and Time:

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are slated to air live on Wednesday (June 9) at 8PM ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Hosts:

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are co-hosting the CMT Music Awards in 2021.

Nominees:

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees with four apiece, while Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton all earned three nominations. Click for a complete list of the 2021 CMT awards nominees.

Performers:

Underwood, Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress and more are among the artists who will take the stage to perform at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The performances will include a number of interesting collaborations with artists from other genres. A full list of performances is below:

Breland and Mickey Guyton

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley

Carrie Underwood and Needtobreathe

Chris Young and Kane Brown

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton and H.E.R.

Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe

Kelsea Ballerini and LANY's Paul Klein

Lady A, Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell

Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall

Thomas Rhett

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers:

Blanco Brown

Dylan Scott

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Tenille Arts

Presenters:

Presenters for the 2021 CMT Music Awards include Brett Young, actor Busy Philipps, Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight — who will also perform with Guyton, another presenter — comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Restless Road and Trace Adkins.

