If you're looking for a good excuse to turn a Wednesday night into date night, here's one: Rosanne Cash is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater on September 9. The four-time Grammy Award winner will take the Alberta Bair stage at 7:30 PM, joined by her husband and longtime musical partner, guitarist John Leventhal, who has six Grammys of his own.

Cash has had 21 Top 40 hits and 11 songs reach the top of the charts, blending country, folk, and Americana with the kind of storytelling that makes you actually listen to the words.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The ABT is the perfect venue to see Cash.

The Alberta Bair is one of those venues that makes a concert feel personal. It was good before the renovation several years ago, and it's even better since. The intimate setting puts you much closer to the music and the artist, which seems particularly appropriate for a singer-songwriter like Cash.

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Cash and Leventhal also have some new material to bring along.

The couple recently launched their own record label, RumbleStrip Records, with the remastered 30th Anniversary edition of Cash's 1993 album *The Wheel* serving as the label's inaugural release. The album was recently selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Tickets for the September 9 show are $67, $52, and $37, plus fees, with student tickets available for $37.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Why not make an evening of it in Downtown Billings?

With evenings cooling off as we head towards Fall, Downtown Billings is built for this kind of date night. Parking is free after 5 PM, so come grab dinner, stroll around downtown, stop somewhere for a cocktail, and then head over to the Alberta Bair for a concert by one of America's most accomplished singer-songwriters.

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