$2,200 a Night at Montana’s Most Expensive Airbnb

Short-term rentals like those found on VRBO or Airbnb can be a good way for families to save a few bucks when traveling. When I'm on vacation with my family, it's nearly impossible to fit all of us in just one hotel room. Booking two rooms can get expensive and when you can book an entire home for about the same price (oftentimes less), why not? Other benefits include having a full kitchen and laundry facilities and a "homey" experience. Plus, vacation rental homes are usually located in areas far more desirable than a Best Western on the side of a busy interstate highway.

Vacation rentals aren't just for the budget traveler and the sky is the limit when it comes to higher-end options. Like this beauty, that appears to be the most expensive Airbnb currently available in Montana. The spectacular property near Superior, rents for $2,200 per night. Add taxes and fees, a two-night stay at this luxury property will set you back $5,398 for the weekend. What do you get for that kind of cash?

Located 50 minutes from Missoula and 90 minutes from Coeur d'Alene, the Mountain View Villa at Alpine Falls Ranch has room for 14 guests and features 5 bedrooms, 11 total beds and 6 baths. The property is adjacent to the Lolo National Forest, offering easy access to thousands of acres of wilderness.

The villa boasts a ton of room, indoors and out. Check out the huge bar toward the back of the massive game room/den! I think this room alone is bigger than my entire house.

You won't have to worry about missing your workout while on vacation, with a well-equipped gym.

After a long day of fishing, hiking or exploring the outdoors, kick back in the theater room and enjoy a film.

A ranch manager and housekeeping staff is located on-site to ensure a comfortable stay and to assist with a number of activities available. According to the host,

The ranch includes horse facilities, a riding arena, gym, theater and trap/skeet for entertaining or parties.

If you are flying into Missoula, they'll even pick you up at the airport in a luxury SUV for transportation to the property. View the Airbnb listing HERE.