An Oregon boy sent a Baby Yoda doll to firefighters to keep them from getting lonely.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) shared a photo of one of its deputies holding a Baby Yoda sent from young Carver.

It seems this Baby Yoda is traveling to spread joy to those fighting fires. There is a 'Baby Yoda Fights Fires' Facebook group, sharing photos of Baby Yoda on the job — putting smiles on firefighters, EMTs and first-responders faces.

However it got started, it's very cool.