A Look Back at 9 Shops at Rimrock Mall in Billings That Are No More
Growing up in the late 90s and early 2000s was a really fun experience for me. One of the coolest places I got to go to was Rimrock Mall on the West End of Billings. My mother used to work for Bob's Pizza Plus, a pizzeria that still exists all these years later. Rimrock Mall has changed over the years, and as new shops enter, old shops close. Here are some of the shops once at Rimrock Mall that we wish were still with us today.
Honorable Mention: Scheels
The former home of Scheels All Sports was at Rimrock Mall until the opening of the largest Scheels in Montana in 2014. Because the shop moved, instead of fully closing, it gets an honorable mention spot on this list.
Fuddrucker's
One of my absolute burger places ever, Fuddrucker's used to have a small restaurant in the Rimrock Mall food court. Now, you'll find a sushi restaurant in its place.
McDonald's
The McDonald's in the mall didn't exist after I was born, but I was told of a two-story McDonald's in the space where GameStop exists today. It's wild to think about, but it's not the first two-story McDonald's I've been in.
GAP
GAP was a clothing store that had lots of common clothes that everyone at school wore. In its place stands H&M, a more expensive clothing store.
Vanity
Similar to GAP, Vanity was a clothing store for young women. Vanity went bankrupt in 2017 and closed its shop next to Zumiez.
Tilt Arcade
If you remember visiting Rimrock Mall in the early 2000s while in school, then you may remember the awesome video arcade called Tilt. I loved it so much and spent most of my time at the mall either there or at Hot Topic. The arcade closed it's doors at Rimrock Mall, and only 5 of the arcades exist in the United States today.
Gymboree
Children's clothes are pretty easy to come by these days at any clothing store, but Gymboree was exclusive to kids. We never shopped there, but every time I passed it, I assumed it was a fun place for kids based on the name. Gymboree closed in Rimrock Mall sometime in the 2010s.
Arby's
The fast-food chain popular for curly fries and roast beef sandwiches had a fairly decent-sized restaurant in Rimrock Mall. You won't be able to get a nice sandwich there today, as its former location is taken up by Jensen Jewelers.
There are shops older than these, but I never got to experience any of them as someone who grew up in the 90s. I hope this brought back some nostalgia for my fellow millennials.