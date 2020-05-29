Amtrak Passenger Train Collides with Tractor in Bainville, MT

An accident between an Amtrak passenger train and a John Deere sprayer tractor earlier today (Friday 5/29), has reportedly killed one man in Bainville, Montana.

According to a press release posted on the Roosevelt County, MT Local Emergency Planning Committee Facebook, the man driving the tractor was killed at a train crossing with no crossing arms located at the 653 mile marker of Highway 2 near Bainville.



BNSF reports 69 passengers and 7 crew members were aboard the Amtrak. The train was traveling westbound from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, according to reports in the Billings Gazette.

The following agencies responded to the accident, according to the Roosevelt Co. Local Emergency Planning committee Facebook:

Roosevelt County Sheriffs Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Roosevelt County Disaster and Emergency Services, Bainville Fire Department, Culbertson Fire Department, Poplar Fire Department, and BNSF Inspectors to check the tracks and train.

We will update this breaking story here as details become available.