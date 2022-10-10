Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

How about that epic full moon last night guys?!

In Big Sky Country the views of the moon are incredible.

Each full moon is a time to celebrate your accomplishments from the last month. It is welcomed and honored that you celebrate yourself, even the smallest of victories. So on that note, here are you horoscopes for the coming week!

Aries Dates March 21- April 19

Dear Aries, the full moon yesterday was in your sign! It’s shining a light on what you value most. Take some time this week to reflect on the love that you put time and effort into. Do you need to put more time into yourself? Your friendships or family? This is the time to sit down, and decide what deserves your energy.

Taurus Dates April 20- May 20

Taurus, it’s a greet week to expand your horizons regarding your beliefs. What belief in your life is making you feel small, and which ones are making you larger than life? Don’t be so stubborn that you keep a closed mind.

Gemini Dates May 21- June 20

This is a period of regrowth for you, dear Gemini. The full moon could have made you more social, and getting together with old friends or family will benefit you this week. Have fun, be nostalgic, but only for a moment.

Cancer Dates June 21- July 22

You are focusing on your relationships this week Cancer. Big life changes will force you into really seeing the bigger picture. Do not close yourself off to people who want to help with difficult transitions in life. You are quick to point out others’ flaws without realizing you too have the same faults.

Leo Dates July 23- August 22

It’s time to shift your perspective from “me,” to “we” this week dear Leo. After a busy summer, you need time to rest and reset. How can you still hold boundaries while also not being so “me-focused?”

Virgo Dates August 23- September 22

Dear Virgo, it’s time to focus on healthier habits. Yes, you are hard on yourself, but there is room for improvement regarding your health. Be honest, but gentle with yourself this week.

Libra Dates: September 23- October 22

Take your love relationships to new heights this week Libra. The full moon this last Sunday has you feeling romantic, so maybe your relationships will move onto the next level. If you’re a single Libra, be on the lookout- love is around the corner.

Scorpio Dates: October 23- November 21

You’re about to take a deep dive into your emotions Scorpio. It’s time to revisit your boundaries. What will you allow into your life? What will you not allow? Hold boundaries, but don’t make them so rigid that you close yourself off from the rest of the world.

Sagittarius Dates: November 22- December 21

It’s going to be a relaxed and reset week for you Sag. Take some time for yourself for a walk, a nice bath, or even a new workout routine. It will only benefit you.

Capricorn Dates: December 22- January 20

Get your finances in order this week Capricorn because this year will be ending soon. You haven’t focused much on that department. Set your goals, but be honest with how much you’re spending on coffees, snacks, and things that you don’t need.

Aquarius Dates: January 21- February 18

Time to make peace with your past Aqua. You are pretty aloof in your emotions other than fun and angry. Forgive your past mistakes, forgive others, and move on in life. You deserve this!

Pisces Dates: February 19- March 19

Your world view is probably going through a change this week. You are about to see things in a new light and it will benefit you. Pisces don’t take change very well, but these changes could absolutely change your life. Keep an open mind, and the possibilities will unfold.

Have a beautiful week people of Billings! Let's make it a great one!