These Are the Best-Selling Bluegrass Albums of 2021

In 2020, Sturgill Simpson made his debut on the bluegrass charts with his critically acclaimed album Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. Although it narrowly missed the top of the Billboard chart last year, the record claimed the No. 1 spot this year. Along with that major accomplishment, he claims two more spots on this year's best-selling albums list with Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions and his most recent record, The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita.

Simpson isn't the only artist with multiple records in this year's top 10. Billy Strings' Home and Renewal both made this list, along with a very special collaboration from Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile. There's a little something for every type of music fan on this year's chart, including many entries from the genre's established favorites.

Here's the full rundown of the Top 10 bluegrass albums of 2021, as ranked by Billboard:

Top 10 Bluegrass Albums of 2021