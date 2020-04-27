Billings Public School Board Votes Not to Reopen

In their Monday (4/27) evening meeting, broadcast on Facebook Live, the Billings Public School District 2 Board voted unanimously not to reopen schools and continue distance learning through the rest of the school year.

About an hour and forty minutes into the Facebook Live meeting, the vote to keep SD2 Schools closed is taken, followed by discussion about graduation ceremony plans.



"This problem is not going to go away with the end of this academic year. It's going to be here when school starts next year." John Felton, Yellowstone Co. Health Officer

